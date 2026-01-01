$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Carpages.ca! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. With a comfortable interior and a host of modern features, this Edge SEL is designed to make every drive enjoyable. This vehicle has 128491KM on the odometer.
This Ford Edge SEL is loaded with features designed for both convenience and safety. You'll appreciate the peace of mind offered by Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and a Reverse Camera. The vehicle also boasts a powerful yet efficient Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive performance.
Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a great choice:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy a comfortable ride in any weather.
- Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters: Experience the convenience of an automatic transmission with the added fun of paddle shifters.
Vehicle Features
