Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Carpages.ca! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. With a comfortable interior and a host of modern features, this Edge SEL is designed to make every drive enjoyable. This vehicle has 128491KM on the odometer.

This Ford Edge SEL is loaded with features designed for both convenience and safety. Youll appreciate the peace of mind offered by Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and a Reverse Camera. The vehicle also boasts a powerful yet efficient Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive performance.

Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a great choice:

Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.
FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot.
Heated Seats: Enjoy a comfortable ride in any weather.
Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters: Experience the convenience of an automatic transmission with the added fun of paddle shifters.

2019 Ford Edge

128,491 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL

13487288

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,491KM
VIN 2FMPK4J90KBB83412

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,491 KM

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Carpages.ca! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. With a comfortable interior and a host of modern features, this Edge SEL is designed to make every drive enjoyable. This vehicle has 128491KM on the odometer.


This Ford Edge SEL is loaded with features designed for both convenience and safety. You'll appreciate the peace of mind offered by Ford Co-Pilot360, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, and a Reverse Camera. The vehicle also boasts a powerful yet efficient Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive performance.


Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Edge SEL a great choice:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Information System.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.
  • FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot.
  • Heated Seats: Enjoy a comfortable ride in any weather.
  • Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters: Experience the convenience of an automatic transmission with the added fun of paddle shifters.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

