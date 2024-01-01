Menu
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!

With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 45,878 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escapes trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, Sync.

45,878 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

45,878KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD0KUC10698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!

With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 45,878 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD0KUC10698.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Sync
TOUCHSCREEN
Steering Wheel Controlled Audio
4G LTE

