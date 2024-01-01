$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Navigation
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Used
85,845KM
VIN 1FMCU9GDXKUC16282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour CHAR BLK PRTL LTHR TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W16282
- Mileage 85,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Reverse Sensing System, 19-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Partial Leather-trim Bucket Seats, SE Sport Appearance Package!
The fuel efficient 2019 Ford Escape will save you money at the gas pump while compromising no part of your next adventure. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 85,845 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Reverse Sensing System, 19-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Partial Leather-trim Bucket Seats, Se Sport Appearance Package, Roof Side Rails.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GDXKUC16282.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
Exterior
Roof side rails
Additional Features
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
19-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
Partial Leather-trim Bucket Seats
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford Escape