Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - Navigation
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
60,872KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090530
- Stock #: V86366
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT2KEA86366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,872 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2019 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 60,872 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as larger aluminum wheels, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, a mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start and smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT2KEA86366.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Wifi 4G
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5