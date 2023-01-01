2019 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 8 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090530

10090530 Stock #: V86366

V86366 VIN: 1FMJK2AT2KEA86366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,872 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof POWER RUNNING BOARDS Power Liftgate Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Blind Spot Detection Wifi 4G

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.