<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 163,124 kms. Its brown in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3KFB66917 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3KFB66917</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2019 Ford F-150

163,124 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12018280

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

163,124KM
  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,124 KM

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 163,124 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3KFB66917.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

POWER SEAT

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Aluminum Wheels

Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Park Assist
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

