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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable truck thats ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making every journey a pleasure. This F-150 XLT has been well-maintained and has 110,335 kilometers on the odometer, offering you plenty of life left for countless more miles of dependable service.</p> <p>This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; its a partner in your daily life. Whether youre hauling equipment for work, towing a trailer for a weekend getaway, or simply need a versatile vehicle for everyday tasks, this F-150 delivers. The XLT trim level provides a great balance of functionality and comfort, ensuring you have the features you need without unnecessary complexity. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this F-150 XLT can elevate your driving experience.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technology designed to help prevent accidents.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter roads to challenging off-road terrain.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Tow with greater stability and security, ensuring your cargo arrives safely at its destination.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and precision, making parking and hitching a breeze.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Ford F-150

110,335 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford F-150

XLT

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14285705

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,335KM
VIN 1FTFW1E48KFB70794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making every journey a pleasure. This F-150 XLT has been well-maintained and has 110,335 kilometers on the odometer, offering you plenty of life left for countless more miles of dependable service.


This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a partner in your daily life. Whether you're hauling equipment for work, towing a trailer for a weekend getaway, or simply need a versatile vehicle for everyday tasks, this F-150 delivers. The XLT trim level provides a great balance of functionality and comfort, ensuring you have the features you need without unnecessary complexity. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this F-150 XLT can elevate your driving experience.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technology designed to help prevent accidents.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter roads to challenging off-road terrain.
  • Trailer Sway Control: Tow with greater stability and security, ensuring your cargo arrives safely at its destination.
  • Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision, making parking and hitching a breeze.
  • FordPass Connect™ 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2019 Ford F-150