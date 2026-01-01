$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,335 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful gasoline engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making every journey a pleasure. This F-150 XLT has been well-maintained and has 110,335 kilometers on the odometer, offering you plenty of life left for countless more miles of dependable service.
This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a partner in your daily life. Whether you're hauling equipment for work, towing a trailer for a weekend getaway, or simply need a versatile vehicle for everyday tasks, this F-150 delivers. The XLT trim level provides a great balance of functionality and comfort, ensuring you have the features you need without unnecessary complexity. Come down to Fort Motors and see how this F-150 XLT can elevate your driving experience.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2019 Ford F-150 XLT:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technology designed to help prevent accidents.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from slippery winter roads to challenging off-road terrain.
- Trailer Sway Control: Tow with greater stability and security, ensuring your cargo arrives safely at its destination.
- Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with ease and precision, making parking and hitching a breeze.
- FordPass Connect™ 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go, turning your truck into a mobile office or entertainment hub.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661