$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 8437302
- Stock #: U86575
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG4KFB86575
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,895 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 117,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This awesome Ford F-150 Raptor comes loaded with exclusive features such as a Baja ready suspension made by Fox Racing, unique leather heated seats, exclusive wide body fender flares, a proximity key with push button start, a limited slip differential and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a leather steering wheel and some handy side steps to help when entering and exiting this incredible pickup truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG4KFB86575.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
POWER SEAT
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Park Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Cargo Box Lighting
