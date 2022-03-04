$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XL - STX Package - Cruise Control
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
52,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8513051
- Stock #: U44954
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KKC44954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,896 KM
Vehicle Description
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,896 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stx Package, Cruise Control, Running Boards, Sync, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Xl Series, Power Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP6KKC44954.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Running Boards
Fog Lamps
Sync
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Equipment Group
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
STX Package
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
XL Series
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
