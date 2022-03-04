$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 8 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

8513051 Stock #: U44954

U44954 VIN: 1FTEW1EP6KKC44954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,896 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Running Boards Fog Lamps Additional Features Sync Power Folding Mirrors Power Equipment Group 20 inch Aluminum Wheels STX Package XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST XL Series

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.