2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Diesel Engine - $747 B/W
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
156,161KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $82845 - Our Price is just $79659!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 156,161 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it adds some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Xlt Premium Package, Navigation, Fx4 Off-road Package, Heated Seats, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera, Sync 3.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5KEE48850.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FT8W3BT5KEE48850&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $746.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $719 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $24060 / Total Obligation of $104438 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Diesel Engine
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Tailgate Step
Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
Navigation
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
POWERCODE REMOTE START
SYNC 3
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
40/Console/40 Cloth Seat
