2019 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 9118444

9118444 Stock #: U48850

U48850 VIN: 1FT8W3BT5KEE48850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U48850

Mileage 156,161 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Powertrain Diesel Engine Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Safety Reverse Sensing System Exterior Fog Lamps Tailgate Step Power Options Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Additional Features Navigation Chrome Tubular Side Steps 18 inch Aluminum Wheels POWERCODE REMOTE START SYNC 3 SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST 40/Console/40 Cloth Seat

