Leather Seats, Diesel Engine, FX4 Off-Road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Audio!

Compare at $82056 - Our Price is just $78900!

This Ford F-450 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-450 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesnt stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,848 kms. Its agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-450 Super Dutys trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-450 Platinum Edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Diesel Engine, Fx4 Off-road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Audio, 19.5 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-in Bedliner.

2019 Ford F-450

97,848 KM

$78,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY Platinum - Leather Seats

2019 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY Platinum - Leather Seats

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,848KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT8KEE07812

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,848 KM

Leather Seats, Diesel Engine, FX4 Off-Road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Audio!

Compare at $82056 - Our Price is just $78900!

This Ford F-450 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-450 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,848 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-450 Platinum Edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Diesel Engine, Fx4 Off-road Package, Trailer Tow Package, Premium Audio, 19.5 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT8KEE07812.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Leather Seats

Diesel Engine

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Spray-in bedliner

Premium Audio
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
19.5 inch Aluminum Wheels

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2019 Ford F-450