Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Flex

56,715 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

SEL AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Flex

SEL AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,715KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9418423
  • Stock #: U02061
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C88KBA02061

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U02061
  • Mileage 56,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Park Assist, SiriusXM!

December Promo! Buy a Vehicle or RV & choose a Gift Card from our Support Local Christmas Tree in the Showroom! Offer ends Dec 23rd 2022!

If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, this Ford Flex has the space and versatility you desire. This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger room and excellent cargo area, with car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan, the uber functional Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 56,715 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Flex's trim level is SEL AWD. Upgrading to this feature rich SEL with all wheel drive is a great choice as this three rows wagon includes larger aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, Ford's Gen 3 SYNC infotainment system with a larger 8 inch touchscreen and streaming audio capability, large passenger and cargo doors and cruise control. It also comes with a useful reverse sensing system and a rear view camera, remote keyless entry with a proximity key and push button start, a 10-way power driver seat with heated front seats, dual zone climate control and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6C88KBA02061.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Park Assist
Sync
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2021 Ford Escape Tit...
 54,274 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Expedition...
 9,890 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 318,847 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory