2019 Ford Flex
SEL AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
56,715KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418423
- Stock #: U02061
- VIN: 2FMHK6C88KBA02061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,715 KM
Vehicle Description
If you have a lot of people and cargo to move, this Ford Flex has the space and versatility you desire. This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger room and excellent cargo area, with car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan, the uber functional Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 56,715 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Flex's trim level is SEL AWD. Upgrading to this feature rich SEL with all wheel drive is a great choice as this three rows wagon includes larger aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, Ford's Gen 3 SYNC infotainment system with a larger 8 inch touchscreen and streaming audio capability, large passenger and cargo doors and cruise control. It also comes with a useful reverse sensing system and a rear view camera, remote keyless entry with a proximity key and push button start, a 10-way power driver seat with heated front seats, dual zone climate control and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6C88KBA02061.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Park Assist
Sync
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
