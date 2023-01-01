$CALL+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Certified - Aluminum Wheels
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
30,506KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9462616
- Stock #: V03142
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH5K5103142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 30,506 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 30,506 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. This Mustang EcoBoost offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as aluminum wheels, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, Ford Mykey and a 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Streaming Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH5K5103142.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Push Button Start
Sync
