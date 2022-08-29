2019 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 2 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9047998

9047998 Stock #: U83831

U83831 VIN: 1FTER4FH3KLA83831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,227 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Power Options Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist Blind Spot Monitoring SYNC 3 Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360 Dynamic Hitch Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.