Menu
Account
Sign In
No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. Youll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. Its more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 81,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBZX2CM1KKB22181 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBZX2CM1KKB22181</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2019 Ford Transit

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 11517750
  2. 11517750
  3. 11517750
  4. 11517750
  5. 11517750
  6. 11517750
  7. 11517750
  8. 11517750
  9. 11517750
  10. 11517750
  11. 11517750
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000KM
VIN 1FBZX2CM1KKB22181

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # W22181
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No matter what your business needs are, this Ford Transit was designed to do it with grace. This 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 81,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FBZX2CM1KKB22181.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
HD 150 Amp Alternator
1283.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Exterior

Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Fort St John, BC
2018 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 63,051 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors for sale in Fort St John, BC
2014 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Power Windows - Power Mirrors 102,377 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 for sale in Fort St John, BC
2017 Ford F-150 91,558 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit