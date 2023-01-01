$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
15,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432791
- Stock #: V47230
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX6KD447230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,182 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 15,182 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with power Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDX6KD447230.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Power Options
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
