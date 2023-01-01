2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 1 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432791

10432791 Stock #: V47230

V47230 VIN: 1C4PJMDX6KD447230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,182 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Power Options Power Seats Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.