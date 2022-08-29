$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
46,761KM
Used
- Stock #: U58340
- VIN: JM3KFBBL0K0558340
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,761 KM
The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2019 Mazda CX 5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 46,761 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. With luxurious features like heated front seats, advanced blind spot monitoring and low speed active brake assist, this CX-5 feels like the SUV of the future. This awesome SUV also includes a 7 inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, LED lighting, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel with built in cruise control, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Active Brake Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear Collision Warning
Active Brake Assist
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
