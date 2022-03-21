$CALL+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS i-Activ AWD - Heated Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
18,679KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8671913
- Stock #: U18038
- VIN: JM1BPBCM5K1118038
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Focused on the driver, this all new 2019 Mazda3 is ready to help you push boundaries. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. This low mileage sedan has just 18,679 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS i-Activ AWD. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GS is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of modern features that includes an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also adds heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation
