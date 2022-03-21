2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8671913

Stock #: U18038

VIN: JM1BPBCM5K1118038

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,679 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Rear cross traffic alert Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Lane Keep Assist Mazda Connect Collision Mitigation

