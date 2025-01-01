$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK, available at Fort Motors. This blue beauty boasts a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, a 4-wheel drive system, and a flex fuel capability, making it perfect for both work and play. With its sleek black exterior accents, including the 20" x 8" semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, this truck is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with cloth seats, a full carpet floor covering, and a variety of convenient features. The WARLOCK trim adds a touch of ruggedness with its black side window trim and black front windshield trim. This truck is equipped with a Parkview back-up camera, Park-Sense rear park assist system, and a trailer wiring harness, making it easy to tow your toys or haul your gear. With only 29,752 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK is practically brand new.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this truck:
- WARLOCK Trim: This special trim package adds a touch of ruggedness and style with its black exterior accents and unique interior details.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy the flexibility of running on both gasoline and E85 fuel.
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Back up with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera.
- 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels: These stylish wheels add a touch of aggression and sophistication to the truck's exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250-785-6661