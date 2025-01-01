Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK, available at Fort Motors. This blue beauty boasts a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, a 4-wheel drive system, and a flex fuel capability, making it perfect for both work and play. With its sleek black exterior accents, including the 20" x 8" semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, this truck is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with cloth seats, a full carpet floor covering, and a variety of convenient features. The WARLOCK trim adds a touch of ruggedness with its black side window trim and black front windshield trim. This truck is equipped with a Parkview back-up camera, Park-Sense rear park assist system, and a trailer wiring harness, making it easy to tow your toys or haul your gear. With only 29,752 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK is practically brand new.</p> <p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this truck:</p> <ul> <li><strong>WARLOCK Trim:</strong> This special trim package adds a touch of ruggedness and style with its black exterior accents and unique interior details.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li> <li><strong>Flex Fuel Capability:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of running on both gasoline and E85 fuel.</li> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera:</strong> Back up with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera.</li> <li><strong>20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels:</strong> These stylish wheels add a touch of aggression and sophistication to the trucks exterior.</li> </ul> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

29,752 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

12133104

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,752KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG0KS643042

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,752 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

