2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 6 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9474939

9474939 Stock #: V56348

V56348 VIN: 1C6RR7GT2KS656348

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V56348

Mileage 90,679 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.