2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab SR5 - Heated Seats
131,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310012
- Stock #: U46344
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8KX046344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota's reputation of quality and value doesn't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best pickup trucks on the market. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 131,853 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab SR5. This rugged and powerful Tacoma SR5 comes with everything you need and more such as aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, rear bumper steps, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats with upgraded seat material, a 6.1 inch touchscreen that features wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks. Additional features include power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, hill-start assist and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
