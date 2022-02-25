Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

16,637 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L

2019 Toyota Tundra

4X4 CrewMax SR5 Plus 5.7L

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447133
  • Stock #: U64412
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F1XKX864412

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U64412
  • Mileage 16,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

The Tundra's chiselled exterior was designed to get the job done right and look good doing it. This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,637 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tundra's trim level is 4x4 Crewmax SR5 Plus 5.7L. With a commanding presence, this Tundra SR5 Plus delivers beyond your expectations and comes with stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features, SiriusXM, 9 audio speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, a trailer hitch, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Streaming Audio
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

