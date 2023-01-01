$48,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,599
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2020 Ford Edge
2020 Ford Edge
ST Line - Navigation - Activex Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$48,599
+ taxes & licensing
23,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10537023
- Stock #: V66416
- VIN: 2FMPK4J99LBB66416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50543 - Our Price is just $48599!
Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today in Fort St John.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 23,650 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than pure performance, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 3 complete with 4G WiFi hotspot capability, a premium sound system w/9 speakers, SiriusXM and an 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect and a wireless charging pad, heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, you also get blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, front fog lights, remote start and a rear view camera with Ford Co-Pilot360. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Activex Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99LBB66416.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Control Cruise
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Activex Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5