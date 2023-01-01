Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

23,650 KM

Details Description Features

$48,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,599

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

ST Line - Navigation - Activex Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

ST Line - Navigation - Activex Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 10537023
  2. 10537023
  3. 10537023
  4. 10537023
  5. 10537023
  6. 10537023
  7. 10537023
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$48,599

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10537023
  • Stock #: V66416
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99LBB66416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Activex Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+!

Compare at $50543 - Our Price is just $48599!

Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2020 Ford Edge is for sale today in Fort St John.

With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 23,650 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than pure performance, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 3 complete with 4G WiFi hotspot capability, a premium sound system w/9 speakers, SiriusXM and an 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect and a wireless charging pad, heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, you also get blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, front fog lights, remote start and a rear view camera with Ford Co-Pilot360. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Activex Seats, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist+, Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J99LBB66416.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
Control Cruise
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Activex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2018 Ford Explorer L...
 54,683 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 105,500 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Supe...
 134,812 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory