2020 Ford Edge

Listing ID: 9189277

9189277 Stock #: U12023

U12023 VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBB12023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Blind Spot Assist Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Premium Audio Sync Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.