2020 Ford Escape

57,969 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD - Sunroof - Navigation

2020 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD - Sunroof - Navigation

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10360032
  Stock #: V35601
  VIN: 1FMCU9H96LUB35601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V35601
  • Mileage 57,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Activex Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Class II Trailer Tow Package!

In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 57,969 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors , blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Activex Seats, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H96LUB35601.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

Activex Seats

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

