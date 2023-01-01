$34,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Navigation
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,080KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G66LUA17863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $36399 - Our Price is just $34999!
With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 51,080 kms. It's velocity blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G66LUA17863.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2020 Ford Escape