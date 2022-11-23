$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium - Sunroof
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,282KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9431961
- Stock #: U76592
- VIN: 1FMCU9J92LUB76592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,282 KM
Vehicle Description
In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 111,282 kms. It's agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour leather seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with wireless charging, a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Titanium Premium Package, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leather Bucket Seats, Class Ii Trailer Tow Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J92LUB76592.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
WIRELESS CHARGING
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5