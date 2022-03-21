Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

15,940 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,940KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8713457
  Stock #: U11040
  VIN: 1FM5K8HC3LGD11040

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U11040
  • Mileage 15,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate!

The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 15,940 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC3LGD11040.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Sync
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

