2020 Ford F-150

41,395 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

41,395KM
Used

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10454439
  • Stock #: V52755
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E54LKE52755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V52755
  • Mileage 41,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Engine Start, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, XLT Sport Package!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 41,395 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Xlt Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E54LKE52755.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

