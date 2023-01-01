$71,829 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 4 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10537026

10537026 Stock #: V52492

V52492 VIN: 1FTFW1E43LFA52492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V52492

Mileage 112,484 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel 2ND Row Heated Seats Exterior Tailgate Step Additional Features Premium Audio Max Trailer Tow Package LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE 18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.