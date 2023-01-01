Menu
2020 Ford F-150

112,484 KM

Details

$71,829

+ tax & licensing
$71,829

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$71,829

+ taxes & licensing

112,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10537026
  • Stock #: V52492
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E43LFA52492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V52492
  • Mileage 112,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $74702 - Our Price is just $71829!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 112,484 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate Step, Lariat Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E43LFA52492.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
2ND Row Heated Seats

Exterior

Tailgate Step

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Max Trailer Tow Package
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

