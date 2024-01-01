$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR Package
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - XTR Package
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,271KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E51LKD20886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sensing System, XTR Package, Chrome Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 54,271 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Reverse Sensing System, Xtr Package, Chrome Running Boards, 18-inch Chrome Wheels, 8-way Power Driver's Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E51LKD20886.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Interior
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Chrome Running Boards
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
Power Folding Mirrors
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
18-inch Chrome Wheels
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2020 Ford F-150