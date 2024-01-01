Menu
<b>Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step, 18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 8-way Power Drivers Seat, Inflatable Rear Safety Belts!</b><br> <br> Compare at $41595 - Our Price is just $39995! <br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 78,347 kms. Its magnetic grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Tailgate Step, 18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels, 8-way Power Drivers Seat, Inflatable Rear Safety Belts, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Xlt Sport Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58LKD04026 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E58LKD04026</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Remote Engine Start

Tailgate Step

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
8-WAY Power Driver's Seat
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
18-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

