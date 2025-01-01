Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse thats ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged pickup truck is built to handle the demands of Canadian life, whether youre hauling equipment to the job site or heading out for a weekend adventure. With a clean white exterior and a practical two-door configuration, this F-150 is ready to get to work. This truck has 129,228 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with features designed for both convenience and safety. From the practical block heater to the helpful back-up camera, this F-150 is designed to make your life easier. The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre prepared for any weather conditions, while the trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Built-in Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spots a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) adds an extra layer of safety on the road.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Fort Motors today to experience this capable and dependable Ford F-150 XLT for yourself!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Ford F-150

129,228 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13198985

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 13198985
  2. 13198985
  3. 13198985
  4. 13198985
  5. 13198985
  6. 13198985
  7. 13198985
  8. 13198985
  9. 13198985
  10. 13198985
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,228KM
VIN 1FTMF1EP5LKD84930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 129,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged pickup truck is built to handle the demands of Canadian life, whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or heading out for a weekend adventure. With a clean white exterior and a practical two-door configuration, this F-150 is ready to get to work. This truck has 129,228 KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with features designed for both convenience and safety. From the practical block heater to the helpful back-up camera, this F-150 is designed to make your life easier. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any weather conditions, while the trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze.


Here are five features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:


  • Built-in Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence.
  • Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spots a breeze.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) adds an extra layer of safety on the road.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.

Visit Fort Motors today to experience this capable and dependable Ford F-150 XLT for yourself!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,898 kg (6,390 lb) Payload Package
870.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 Ford Escape Active 22,610 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 51,907 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford F-150