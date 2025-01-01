$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 129,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any job? Check out this used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, now available at Fort Motors! This rugged pickup truck is built to handle the demands of Canadian life, whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or heading out for a weekend adventure. With a clean white exterior and a practical two-door configuration, this F-150 is ready to get to work. This truck has 129,228 KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin equipped with features designed for both convenience and safety. From the practical block heater to the helpful back-up camera, this F-150 is designed to make your life easier. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're prepared for any weather conditions, while the trailer wiring harness makes towing a breeze.
Here are five features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:
- Built-in Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with confidence.
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spots a breeze.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) adds an extra layer of safety on the road.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
Visit Fort Motors today to experience this capable and dependable Ford F-150 XLT for yourself!
