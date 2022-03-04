$60,879+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - $476 B/W
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
116,781KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518184
- Stock #: U29821
- VIN: 1FTEW1E40LKF29821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $63314 - Our Price is just $60879!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,781 kms. It's magma in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Xlt Sport Appearance Package, Sport Cloth Bucket Seats, Manual-folding Heated Power Glass Trailer Tow Mirror.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E40LKF29821.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FTEW1E40LKF29821&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $475.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15908 / Total Obligation of $77282 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Navigation
Sport cloth bucket seats
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
Manual-Folding Heated Power Glass Trailer Tow Mirror
302A Luxury Equipment Group
