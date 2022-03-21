$49,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8707013

8707013 Stock #: U93355

U93355 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFB93355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour GREY W/ BLACK 40/CON/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U93355

Mileage 12,359 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Exterior Running Boards Fog Lamps Additional Features Sync Power Folding Mirrors Power Equipment Group 20 inch Aluminum Wheels SiriusXM STX Package XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST XL Series FordPass Connect 4G WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.