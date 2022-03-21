$49,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XL - STX Package - Cruise Control - $393 B/W
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
12,359KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8707013
- Stock #: U93355
- VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFB93355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour GREY W/ BLACK 40/CON/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U93355
- Mileage 12,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $51896 - Our Price is just $49900!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 12,359 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Stx Package, Cruise Control, Fordpass Connect 4g Wifi, Running Boards, Sync, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Xl Series.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXLFB93355.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FTEW1EPXLFB93355&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $392.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $15004 / Total Obligation of $65399 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Running Boards
Fog Lamps
Sync
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Equipment Group
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM
STX Package
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
XL Series
FordPass Connect 4G WIFI
