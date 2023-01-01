$93,149+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$93,149
+ taxes & licensing
178,736KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT3LEE91648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V91648
- Mileage 178,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Lariat Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Diesel Engine, Sunroof!
Compare at $96875 - Our Price is just $93149!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 178,736 kms. It's velocity blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lariat Ultimate Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Diesel Engine, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Lariat Sport Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT3LEE91648.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Exterior
Sunroof
Tailgate Step
Windshield wiper de-icer
Spray-in bedliner
Interior
Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
Premium Audio
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
2020 Ford F-350