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2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y56209
- Mileage 142,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to tackle any job or adventure with this robust 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. This powerful pickup truck is built for serious work and serious fun, boasting a legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine that delivers exceptional torque and towing capability. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or venturing off the beaten path, this F-350 is engineered to perform. With 142,483 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-seasoned and is ready for its next chapter.
The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT at Fort Motors is more than just a workhorse; it's equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and functional interior, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need in any condition. From its durable construction to its advanced towing features, this F-350 is a testament to Ford's commitment to building trucks that can handle whatever you throw at them.
Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT:
- 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Experience unparalleled power and torque, perfect for heavy-duty towing and hauling that makes light work of your toughest jobs.
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer challenging terrain with confidence thanks to specially tuned shocks, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates designed for serious off-road capability.
- PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors: These power-folding, telescoping mirrors with integrated clearance lights and turn signals provide an expansive view, making towing and maneuvering safer and easier.
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link: Stay on course and informed with this advanced navigation system, ensuring you reach your destination efficiently and with real-time traffic updates.
- 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package: This truck is factory-ready for your largest towing needs, featuring an integrated under-bed mounting system and bed attachment points for seamless fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer connection.
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