2020 Ford F-350

CHROME PACKAGE

CAMPER PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.HEATED FRONT SEATS

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.FOG LAMPS

.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD 6 CHRM

REAR CHMSL CAMERA

FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST

6" CHROME ANGULAR EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

STONE GREY

STONE GREY METALLIC

FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

12400# GVWR PACKAGE

CARPET DELETE -inc: Replaced w/black flooring

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

REAR CHMSL CAMERA -inc: LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 6-month subscription, Available in select markets only

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack