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<p>Get ready to tackle any job or adventure with this robust 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. This powerful pickup truck is built for serious work and serious fun, boasting a legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine that delivers exceptional torque and towing capability. Whether youre hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or venturing off the beaten path, this F-350 is engineered to perform. With 142,483 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-seasoned and is ready for its next chapter.</p> <p>The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT at Fort Motors is more than just a workhorse; its equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and functional interior, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need in any condition. From its durable construction to its advanced towing features, this F-350 is a testament to Fords commitment to building trucks that can handle whatever you throw at them.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience unparalleled power and torque, perfect for heavy-duty towing and hauling that makes light work of your toughest jobs.</li> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer challenging terrain with confidence thanks to specially tuned shocks, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates designed for serious off-road capability.</li> <li><strong>PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors:</strong> These power-folding, telescoping mirrors with integrated clearance lights and turn signals provide an expansive view, making towing and maneuvering safer and easier.</li> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link:</strong> Stay on course and informed with this advanced navigation system, ensuring you reach your destination efficiently and with real-time traffic updates.</li> <li><strong>5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package:</strong> This truck is factory-ready for your largest towing needs, featuring an integrated under-bed mounting system and bed attachment points for seamless fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer connection.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Ford F-350

142,483 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

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14446345

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,483KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT4LED56209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Gray
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y56209
  • Mileage 142,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to tackle any job or adventure with this robust 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT, now available at Fort Motors. This powerful pickup truck is built for serious work and serious fun, boasting a legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel engine that delivers exceptional torque and towing capability. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or venturing off the beaten path, this F-350 is engineered to perform. With 142,483 kilometers on the odometer, this truck has been well-seasoned and is ready for its next chapter.


The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT at Fort Motors is more than just a workhorse; it's equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience and productivity. The XLT trim level offers a comfortable and functional interior, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction you need in any condition. From its durable construction to its advanced towing features, this F-350 is a testament to Ford's commitment to building trucks that can handle whatever you throw at them.


Here are 5 features that truly sizzle on this 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT:


  • 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine: Experience unparalleled power and torque, perfect for heavy-duty towing and hauling that makes light work of your toughest jobs.
  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer challenging terrain with confidence thanks to specially tuned shocks, Hill Descent Control, and skid plates designed for serious off-road capability.
  • PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors: These power-folding, telescoping mirrors with integrated clearance lights and turn signals provide an expansive view, making towing and maneuvering safer and easier.
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link: Stay on course and informed with this advanced navigation system, ensuring you reach your destination efficiently and with real-time traffic updates.
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package: This truck is factory-ready for your largest towing needs, featuring an integrated under-bed mounting system and bed attachment points for seamless fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer connection.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

D1
3S
559
572
99T
44G
TDU
X3J
16S
166
17C
17P
17X
18D
21N
39D
43B
471
512
53W
54F
66S
67B
693
76S
85G
873

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission: TorqShift 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift and selectable drive modes: normal, tow/haul, eco, deep sand/snow and slippery
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1918.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black grille w/chrome accents
Spare tire and wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Compass
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
All-Weather Floor Mats
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Convenience

Trailer towing package

Additional Features

CHROME PACKAGE
CAMPER PACKAGE
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD 6 CHRM
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST
6" CHROME ANGULAR EXTENDED LENGTH RUNNING BOARDS
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
STONE GREY
STONE GREY METALLIC
FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK
12400# GVWR PACKAGE
CARPET DELETE -inc: Replaced w/black flooring
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
REAR CHMSL CAMERA -inc: LED centre-high-mounted stop lamp w/cargo light, Display appears in centre-stack screen
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 6-month subscription, Available in select markets only
TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack
CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment), Note: Increased capacity springs w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Ford F-350