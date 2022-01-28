$81,904+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Diesel Engine - $639 B/W
26,956KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8269398
- Stock #: U56209
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT4LED56209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Gray
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $85180 - Our Price is just $81904!
This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,956 kms. It's stone gray in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. New for 2020, it also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Xlt Premium Package, Heated Seats, Fx4 Off-road Package, Navigation, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Reverse Sensing System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT4LED56209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FT8W3BT4LED56209&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $638.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $21358 / Total Obligation of $103757 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Diesel Engine
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Chrome Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Remote Engine Start
Power Trailer Tow Mirrors
Navigation
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
REAR CHMSL CAMERA
