Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Power Stroke - $760 B/W
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
28,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448690
- Stock #: U70236
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT7LEE70236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $101435 - Our Price is just $97534!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,095 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 3 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Stroke, Fx4 Off-road Package, Sunroof, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7LEE70236.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FT8W3BT7LEE70236&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $759.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $25409 / Total Obligation of $123438 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Power Stroke
