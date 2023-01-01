Menu
2020 Ford F-350

53,728 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty Lariat - Navigation

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

53,728KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9503110
  Stock #: V84010
  VIN: 1FT8W3BN2LEC84010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V84010
  • Mileage 53,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Lariat Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio, Lariat Sport Package!

This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,728 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Lariat Ultimate Package, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Lariat Sport Package, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Hd Satellite Digital Broadcast.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BN2LEC84010.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Remote Engine Start
Tailgate Step
Windshield wiper de-icer
Spray-in bedliner
Premium Audio
Navigation
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
REAR CHMSL CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

