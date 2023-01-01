2020 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 7 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey

Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,728 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Engine Start Exterior Tailgate Step Windshield wiper de-icer Spray-in bedliner Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation 20 inch Aluminum Wheels LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE REAR CHMSL CAMERA

