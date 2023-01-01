$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty XLT - Aluminum Wheels
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
97,088KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613483
- Stock #: V80816
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT6LED80816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,088 KM
Vehicle Description
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and will fit perfectly into any fleet.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,088 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-350 XLT trim is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. New for 2020, it also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC with SiriusXM radio, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT6LED80816.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
