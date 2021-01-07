2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Boston Acoustics Speakers Integrated roof antenna Apple CarPlay Convenience Block Heater Remote Engine Start Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Power Options Power Liftgate Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 180 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Blind Spot Detection Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) GPS Antenna Input Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SiriusXM Streaming Audio Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Integrated Centre Stack Radio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1380# Maximum Payload and Rear Cross Path detection Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

