Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!
Compare at $47736 - Our Price is just $45900!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2020 Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, writes Car and Driver This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Fort St John.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 25,167 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG9LC310247.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $314.72 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $13499 / Total Obligation of $59894 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
6 Boston Acoustics Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Apple CarPlay
Block Heater
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
180 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Blind Spot Detection
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
GPS Antenna Input
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins