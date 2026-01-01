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<p>Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This exceptional SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on an adventurous road trip. With only 81,791 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve offers a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle thats ready for its next chapter. Its sophisticated design, combined with a powerful 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine and 4-Wheel Drive, ensures a commanding presence and confident performance in any Canadian weather condition.</p> <p>Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted cabin, and youll be surrounded by premium materials and advanced technology. The Reserve trim level signifies the pinnacle of Lincolns commitment to comfort and refinement, offering an oasis of tranquility for you and your passengers. From the intuitive infotainment system to the thoughtful amenities designed for convenience, every detail has been considered to make your driving experience effortless and enjoyable. This 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just an SUV; its a statement of discerning taste and a testament to a life well-lived.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Immerse yourself in the open sky with the expansive panoramic sunroof, featuring express open/close functionality and a power sunshade, bringing natural light and a sense of spaciousness to both the first and second rows.</li> <li><strong>Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ Suite:</strong> Drive with ultimate peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Active Park Assist 2.0.</li> <li><strong>Power/Illuminated Running Boards:</strong> Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-operated running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and control with a luxurious heated leather steering wheel that automatically adjusts its tilt for your perfect driving position.</li> <li><strong>Aerial View Camera System:</strong> Navigate tight spaces and parking lots with ease thanks to the innovative aerial view camera system, providing a birds-eye perspective of your surroundings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Lincoln Navigator

81,791 KM

Details Description Features

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14281514

2020 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Contact Seller
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$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,791KM
VIN 5LMJJ2LT5LEL16495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y16495
  • Mileage 81,791 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This exceptional SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on an adventurous road trip. With only 81,791 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve offers a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle that's ready for its next chapter. Its sophisticated design, combined with a powerful 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine and 4-Wheel Drive, ensures a commanding presence and confident performance in any Canadian weather condition.


Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted cabin, and you'll be surrounded by premium materials and advanced technology. The Reserve trim level signifies the pinnacle of Lincoln's commitment to comfort and refinement, offering an oasis of tranquility for you and your passengers. From the intuitive infotainment system to the thoughtful amenities designed for convenience, every detail has been considered to make your driving experience effortless and enjoyable. This 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just an SUV; it's a statement of discerning taste and a testament to a life well-lived.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Immerse yourself in the open sky with the expansive panoramic sunroof, featuring express open/close functionality and a power sunshade, bringing natural light and a sense of spaciousness to both the first and second rows.
  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with ultimate peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Active Park Assist 2.0.
  • Power/Illuminated Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-operated running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and control with a luxurious heated leather steering wheel that automatically adjusts its tilt for your perfect driving position.
  • Aerial View Camera System: Navigate tight spaces and parking lots with ease thanks to the innovative aerial view camera system, providing a bird's-eye perspective of your surroundings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
95 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6
One Speed Transfer Case
GVWR: 3,459 kg (7,625 lb) Payload Package
78-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
743.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Power/Illuminated Running Boards
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Keypad
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop-and-Go
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Detection and Trailer Coverage Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Active Park Assist 2.0 Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Cross-traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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$65,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 Lincoln Navigator