$65,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y16495
- Mileage 81,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience unparalleled luxury and capability with this pre-owned 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve, now available at Fort Motors. This exceptional SUV is designed to elevate every journey, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on an adventurous road trip. With only 81,791 kilometers on the odometer, this Navigator Reserve offers a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle that's ready for its next chapter. Its sophisticated design, combined with a powerful 3.5L Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine and 4-Wheel Drive, ensures a commanding presence and confident performance in any Canadian weather condition.
Step inside the spacious and meticulously crafted cabin, and you'll be surrounded by premium materials and advanced technology. The Reserve trim level signifies the pinnacle of Lincoln's commitment to comfort and refinement, offering an oasis of tranquility for you and your passengers. From the intuitive infotainment system to the thoughtful amenities designed for convenience, every detail has been considered to make your driving experience effortless and enjoyable. This 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is more than just an SUV; it's a statement of discerning taste and a testament to a life well-lived.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Immerse yourself in the open sky with the expansive panoramic sunroof, featuring express open/close functionality and a power sunshade, bringing natural light and a sense of spaciousness to both the first and second rows.
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with ultimate peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, and Active Park Assist 2.0.
- Power/Illuminated Running Boards: Effortlessly enter and exit this commanding SUV with the stylish and functional power-operated running boards that illuminate for added visibility and convenience.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Auto Tilt-Away: Experience ultimate comfort and control with a luxurious heated leather steering wheel that automatically adjusts its tilt for your perfect driving position.
- Aerial View Camera System: Navigate tight spaces and parking lots with ease thanks to the innovative aerial view camera system, providing a bird's-eye perspective of your surroundings.
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