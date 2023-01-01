Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,587 kms. Its gray in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500 Classics trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT7LG186639 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT7LG186639</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

140,587 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Aluminum Wheels

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Accident Free

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,587KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7LG186639

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,587 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

(click to show)

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2020 RAM 1500 Classic