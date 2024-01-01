$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS - Remote Start
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,747KM
VIN KL79MUSLXMB139327
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W18269
- Mileage 64,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Leatherette Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Whether you're buzzing around town or going completely off the map, the Trailblazer has the efficiency and capability to take you wherever you want. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 64,747 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is RS. Designed for on road performance, this Trailblazer RS comes equipped with an aggressive looking front grille, larger aluminum wheels, dual exhaust outlets, a stronger drivetrain, remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features are heated Leatherette seats, a power driver seat, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features include front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, an HD rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane keep ass
4G LTE
Email Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
