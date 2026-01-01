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2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is designed to handle Canadian roads with confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway. With its practical SUV/Crossover body style, you'll enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a reliable daily driver. This Trax LT is equipped with a gasoline engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and efficient driving experience.
This 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT, with just 91,276 kilometers on the odometer, is packed with features to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. The interior boasts heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort. For entertainment and connectivity, it comes with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel controls for easy access to your music and phone. Safety is paramount, with 10 airbags, StabiliTrak stability control, and a rear vision camera to assist you. Plus, the convenience of a remote vehicle starter system means you can warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step inside.
Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.
- Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.
- Remote Vehicle Starter System: Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time. This feature makes that a reality, adding a touch of everyday luxury.
- 10 Airbags and StabiliTrak Stability Control: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a comprehensive safety suite designed to keep you and your passengers secure.
- Rear Vision Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence in tight parking spots or when backing up, thanks to the integrated rear vision camera.
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