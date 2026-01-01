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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for all your adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is designed to handle Canadian roads with confidence, whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway. With its practical SUV/Crossover body style, youll enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a reliable daily driver. This Trax LT is equipped with a gasoline engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and efficient driving experience.</p> <p>This 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT, with just 91,276 kilometers on the odometer, is packed with features to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. The interior boasts heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a 6-way power adjustable drivers seat for personalized comfort. For entertainment and connectivity, it comes with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel controls for easy access to your music and phone. Safety is paramount, with 10 airbags, StabiliTrak stability control, and a rear vision camera to assist you. Plus, the convenience of a remote vehicle starter system means you can warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step inside.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.</li> <li><strong>Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.</li> <li><strong>Remote Vehicle Starter System:</strong> Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time. This feature makes that a reality, adding a touch of everyday luxury.</li> <li><strong>10 Airbags and StabiliTrak Stability Control:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected by a comprehensive safety suite designed to keep you and your passengers secure.</li> <li><strong>Rear Vision Camera:</strong> Maneuver with ease and confidence in tight parking spots or when backing up, thanks to the integrated rear vision camera.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Trax

91,276 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT

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14415618

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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Used
91,276KM
VIN KL7CJPSB2MB301779

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? Fort Motors has the perfect vehicle for you: a pre-owned 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is designed to handle Canadian roads with confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway. With its practical SUV/Crossover body style, you'll enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who needs a reliable daily driver. This Trax LT is equipped with a gasoline engine and an automatic transmission, offering a smooth and efficient driving experience.


This 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT, with just 91,276 kilometers on the odometer, is packed with features to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. The interior boasts heated front seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort. For entertainment and connectivity, it comes with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel controls for easy access to your music and phone. Safety is paramount, with 10 airbags, StabiliTrak stability control, and a rear vision camera to assist you. Plus, the convenience of a remote vehicle starter system means you can warm up or cool down your Trax before you even step inside.


Here are five features that truly make this 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT stand out:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy highways to gravel backroads, thanks to the capable all-wheel-drive system.
  • Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with the luxurious warmth of heated front seats.
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System: Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time. This feature makes that a reality, adding a touch of everyday luxury.
  • 10 Airbags and StabiliTrak Stability Control: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a comprehensive safety suite designed to keep you and your passengers secure.
  • Rear Vision Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence in tight parking spots or when backing up, thanks to the integrated rear vision camera.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Interior

Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Temperature sensor, outside
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
Keys, (2) foldable
Lighting, cargo area
Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Heater, electric
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cup holders, 4 in front console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Mechanical

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools

Exterior

Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Cargo tie downs, 4
Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Mouldings, beltline side glass (Chrome. Black when (WJP) Midnight Edition or (PDN) Sport Edition is ordered.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2021 Chevrolet Trax