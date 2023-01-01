$81,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Base 4x4 Advanced - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Bronco
Base 4x4 Advanced - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$81,900
+ taxes & licensing
31,011KM
Used
VIN 1FMEE5DP8MLA75279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package!
Compare at $85176 - Our Price is just $81900!
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2021 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 31,011 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is Base 4x4 Advanced. True to its heritage, this Ford Bronco comes with all of the essentials such as a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, tons of extra storage, a highly capable suspension and removable doors. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes SYNC 4 with a large touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring pre-collision assist, forward collision mitigation and a rear view camera, durable cloth seats and a 50-50 split-folding rear bench seat. This Bronco also features a more advanced 4x4 system that utilizes an electronically controlled, on-demand two-speed transfer case and offers continuous power and torque to all four wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Navigation, Premium Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP8MLA75279.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
360-Degree Camera
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Luxury Package
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Dual-zone electronic climate control
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
12 inch LCD Touchscreen
2021 Ford Bronco