$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 Ford Escape
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD - Navigation - Premium Audio
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,274KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9411709
- Stock #: U75171
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98MUA75171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,274 KM
Vehicle Description
December Promo! Buy a Vehicle or RV & choose a Gift Card from our Support Local Christmas Tree in the Showroom! Offer ends Dec 23rd 2022!
It's more than just good looks that make the 2021 Escape stand out in the crowd. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 54,274 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J98MUA75171.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Tow Hitch
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Evasion Assist
Premium Audio
Navigation
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5