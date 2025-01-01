Menu
Looking for a versatile and luxurious SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a striking Star White Met Tri-Coat exterior and a spacious Ebony Black interior, offering both head-turning style and a comfortable driving experience. With only 56,231 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. Its equipped with all the features you need for daily commutes and weekend getaways.

This Explorer LIMITED is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. Youll enjoy the convenience of a 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and off-road excursions. The advanced technology, including the integrated navigation system and Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, keeps you connected and safe on every journey. Plus, the twin-panel moonroof lets you soak up the sun and enjoy the open air.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED truly stand out:

Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open sky with the touch of a button.
Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.
Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
Trailer Tow Package: Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer is equipped to tow your toys.

2021 Ford Explorer

56,231 KM

$56,939

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

12643956

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$56,939

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,231KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH3MGB19345

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,231 KM

Looking for a versatile and luxurious SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a striking Star White Met Tri-Coat exterior and a spacious Ebony Black interior, offering both head-turning style and a comfortable driving experience. With only 56,231 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's equipped with all the features you need for daily commutes and weekend getaways.


This Explorer LIMITED is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of a 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and off-road excursions. The advanced technology, including the integrated navigation system and Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, keeps you connected and safe on every journey. Plus, the twin-panel moonroof lets you soak up the sun and enjoy the open air.


Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED truly stand out:


  • Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open sky with the touch of a button.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.
  • Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
  • Trailer Tow Package: Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer is equipped to tow your toys.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

EQUIPMENT GROUP
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Cargo Area Management System
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BECH W/ARMRST
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A HIGH PACKAGE
.2.3L ECOBOOST I4 ENGINE
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.P255/55R20 A/S BSW TIRES
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST -inc: Deletes power-assist fold
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories
CARGO AREA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Well Rubber Mat, Reversible Load Floor, Cargo Net
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
EBONY, LEATHER HEATED & VENTILATED CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: micro perforated inserts and accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt, lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passenger w/power function for lumbar...
CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

$56,939

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2021 Ford Explorer