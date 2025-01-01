$56,939+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and luxurious SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED, available now at Fort Motors! This beauty boasts a striking Star White Met Tri-Coat exterior and a spacious Ebony Black interior, offering both head-turning style and a comfortable driving experience. With only 56,231 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you. It's equipped with all the features you need for daily commutes and weekend getaways.
This Explorer LIMITED is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of a 4-wheel drive system, perfect for tackling Canadian winters and off-road excursions. The advanced technology, including the integrated navigation system and Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, keeps you connected and safe on every journey. Plus, the twin-panel moonroof lets you soak up the sun and enjoy the open air.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED truly stand out:
- Twin Panel Moonroof: Enjoy the open sky with the touch of a button.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort, even on the coldest days.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.
- Integrated Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the built-in navigation system.
- Trailer Tow Package: Ready for your next adventure, this Explorer is equipped to tow your toys.
