Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package!</b><br> <br> Compare at $78146 - Our Price is just $75140! <br> <br> Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,674 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E56MKD92706 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E56MKD92706</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2021 Ford F-150

7,674 KM

Details Description Features

$75,140

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 10855677
  2. 10855677
  3. 10855677
  4. 10855677
  5. 10855677
  6. 10855677
  7. 10855677
  8. 10855677
  9. 10855677
  10. 10855677
  11. 10855677
Contact Seller

$75,140

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,674KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E56MKD92706

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W92706
  • Mileage 7,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package!

Compare at $78146 - Our Price is just $75140!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,674 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Connected Navigation, Ford Co-pilot360 Assist, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, 20 Inch Chrome Wheels, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E56MKD92706.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Chrome Running Boards

Interior

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST
Connected Navigation

Additional Features

20 Inch Chrome Wheels
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat - Navigation - SYNC for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford Ranger Lariat - Navigation - SYNC 62,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford Expedition Limited - Navigation - Sunroof 96,835 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Aluminum Wheels 18,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,140

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150