$45,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
117,024KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MFA18462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360+, Sunroof, FX4 Off-Road Package, Premium Audio!
Compare at $47736 - Our Price is just $45900!
For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 117,024 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Ford Co-pilot360+, Sunroof, Fx4 Off-road Package, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP1MFA18462.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Spray-in bedliner
Additional Features
Premium Audio
360 Camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Ford Co-Pilot360+
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$45,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2021 Ford F-150